Laura Chesters, Frances Allitt





Toby Campbell

Dealer Toby Campbell is setting up his own firm after 23 years at London Old Masters specialist Rafael Valls where he is director. He departs from the St James’s business at the end of the year.

Chiswick Auctions

Chiswick Auctions has been busy recruiting since the move to new premises at the Barley Mow Centre in September. Some of the 10 new staff members at the west London firm, such as those in the Modern British pictures and Asian art departments, are replacing outgoing staff but others represent a significant expansion for the company. Read all about the new hires in issue 2570.

Bellmans

West Sussex firm Bellmans held its first fine jewellery auction on November 17, led by fine jewellery specialist and auctioneer Eleanor Harrison, who joined in the summer. Only four of the 166 lots were unsold.

Harrison started her career in antique jewellery shops before moving onto Mappin & Webb, and later worked as an appraiser for Prestige Valuations and at Ewbank’s auction house in Surrey.

Featonbys

The Tyne and Wear auction house has relocated and rebranded.

Now to be known just as Featonbys, the firm formerly based in North Shields, will operate from 16 Shakespeare Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne. It was previously run by Mark Lane and daughter Casey but Casey has now taken on sole management.

Art UK

The art curator, writer and broadcaster Kathleen Soriano has been elected as the new chair of the board of trustees at the charity Art UK – the digital home for the UK’s national collection of art. She will be supported by new vice-chair, George Entwistle, former director-general of the BBC.

Art Basel

Noah Horowitz returns to Art Basel as chief executive officer, succeeding Marc Spiegler. Art Basel is owned by events group MCH Group, run by group CEO Florian Faber.

Horowitz was was director Americas from 2015-2021 when he left Art Basel for Sotheby’s taking on a newly created role of worldwide head of gallery and private dealer services. Prior to his time at Art basel he was executive director of The Armory Show in New York for four years.

Spiegler will work with Horowitz until the end of the year and then will continue in an advisory capacity to Art Basel for the next six months.

Bonhams

Kelly Sidley has joined Bonhams New York as head of photographs. Previously she was at Sotheby’s New York, where she was specialist and head of sale for its Photographs department. From 2006 to 2019, she held curatorial and educational positions at The Museum of Modern Art.

Potter & Potter

James Gannon has joined Chicago auction house Potter & Potter as senior consultant to its Fine Books and Manuscripts department. Gannon began his association with books in 1990 as a specialist at the Heritage Book Shop in Los Angeles and was later director of rare books for Dallas based Heritage Auctions in 2007 where he worked for 15 years.