Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Jewellery taken during ram raid at Hansons auction house

Hansons’ saleroom in Derbyshire has been the victim of a ram-raid break-in.

Hansons Derbyshire

Inside Hansons' Etwall saleroom prior to the break-in. 

Image: Hansons

2) ‘Jazz age’ paintings removed from barn emerge at Duke’s

A cache of works by the ‘forgotten’ artist Kathleen Muriel Scale (1913-2006) have come to a Dorset auction.

Europa and the Bull by Kathleen Scale

Europa and the Bull by Kathleen Scale, a 3ft 4in x 4ft 4in (1.01 x 1.32m) oil on gesso on board from 1938. It is estimated at £1000-2000 at Duke’s.

3) Sotheby’s to offer Sutherland study for ‘loathed’ Churchill portrait

Sotheby’s will offer one of the most complete surviving studies of Sir Winston Churchill by Graham Sutherland (1903-80). It was painted in preparation for the famous final portrait – a work which the sitter violently loathed and was later destroyed.

Sothebys Graham Sutherland Churchill 2639NE03B 17 04 2024

Sutherland’s study of Churchill will be exhibited at Blenheim Palace, the sitter’s birthplace, ahead of the Sotheby’s auction.

4) Seven works give market snapshot of Spencer Watson

A group of seven works by George Spencer Watson (1869-1934) provided a boost to Minster Auctions’ recent two-day sale of fine art and antiques.

img_24-1.jpg

A Study by George Spencer Watson, £52,000 at Minster Auctions.

5) The Treasure House Fair hopes to ease Brexit red tape

London’s The Treasure House Fair hopes to tempt more overseas exhibitors to future fairs with a new deal designed to make importing and exporting simpler and cheaper.

The Treasure House Fair

Chelsea Pensioners on the stand of Daniel Crouch Rare Books at the 2023 edition of The Treasure House Fair.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 18-24, 2024.

Tags: