1) Jewellery taken during ram raid at Hansons auction house

Hansons’ saleroom in Derbyshire has been the victim of a ram-raid break-in.

2) ‘Jazz age’ paintings removed from barn emerge at Duke’s

A cache of works by the ‘forgotten’ artist Kathleen Muriel Scale (1913-2006) have come to a Dorset auction.

3) Sotheby’s to offer Sutherland study for ‘loathed’ Churchill portrait

Sotheby’s will offer one of the most complete surviving studies of Sir Winston Churchill by Graham Sutherland (1903-80). It was painted in preparation for the famous final portrait – a work which the sitter violently loathed and was later destroyed.

4) Seven works give market snapshot of Spencer Watson

A group of seven works by George Spencer Watson (1869-1934) provided a boost to Minster Auctions’ recent two-day sale of fine art and antiques.

5) The Treasure House Fair hopes to ease Brexit red tape

London’s The Treasure House Fair hopes to tempt more overseas exhibitors to future fairs with a new deal designed to make importing and exporting simpler and cheaper.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 18-24, 2024.