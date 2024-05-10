Laura Chesters, Dom Walbanke





The spring edition which kicked off on May 7 (running until May 12) was no exception.

Among the famous faces visiting and shopping were Lord Michael Heseltine, Lord and Lady Bamford, fashion designers Sir Paul Smith and Julien McDonald, alongside interior decorators Rita Konig and Kelly Hoppen and actress Emerald Fennell.

The opening days, although star-studded, were marred by train strikes which exhibitors believed impacted footfall. However many said they preferred quality over quantity.

Dealers, both new and returning, reported strong sales across the board from furniture to decorative items and art. Among the exhibitors new to the fair was clock specialist Richard Price. His early sales included a late 19th century lion clock. “I’ve met lots of completely different and new to me people interested in my stock, which is exactly what I hoped for,” he said.

Another newcomer was silver specialist Mary Cooke Antiques. The south-west London dealer made “sales of high calibre to very good new clients” including a pair of rare Paul Storr magnum wine coasters with an asking price of £9000 and a set of Hester Bateman stirrup cups with an asking price of £7000.

Regular Wakelin & Linfield from Petworth also had a stand-out start, described as “one of the best ever opening days”. Sales included a farmhouse dining table with a set of eight Regency gothic chairs, with an asking price of £6950.

Among newcomer Béton Brut’s top early sales was large 1970s curved upholstered sofa and accompanying circular ottoman by German designer Hans Hopfer, which was newly upholstered in luxury wool and ticketed at £16,000 (plus VAT).

That was followed by Stephane Olivier's sale of a branch and leaf-framed mirror handmade by the French artist Edouard Chevalier, which had an asking price of £14,500. Ornate candlesticks by Chevalier also sold on the opening day for around £2600.

Furniture dealer Brown Elliott sold a bow front Georgian chest on chest and a William IV period rosewood library table, both priced around £4000, among other items and noted significant buyers from the US.

Furniture dealer Nick Jones reported buyers from the UK and international, both trade and private. Among his early sales was a French parquetry inlaid centre table c.1870 (as featured in ATG No 2640), with an asking price of £14,000.