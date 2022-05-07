Featured Links
Fellows teams up with historian to offer Elizabethan manor house tour
Auction house Fellows is working with historian Dr Nicola Tallis to host a tour, talks and a musical performance at Harvington Hall. 07 May 2022
Harvington Hall
Chinese bowl selling for 28-times estimate stars in our pick of six auction highlights
06 May 2022
Diego Maradona’s shirt from the 1986 World Cup
Record for sporting memorabilia as Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt sells for £6m at Sotheby’s
05 May 2022
  • Princeton University Art Museum revealed as buyer of picture by female Pre-Raphaelite artist
    05 May 2022
  • The Fry Art Gallery reopens after refurb with Great Bardfield exhibition sponsored by Sworders
    03 May 2022
  • Star Wars collectables and a Fijian whale’s tooth hook are among five lots to watch
    02 May 2022
  • Top stories this week – including news of a record set for a 1960s Beatles concert poster
    01 May 2022

NewsSnappy Dresser rewarded at £21,000
The latest design sale at Roseberys featured this Aesthetic movement silver and ivory claret or water jug designed by Christopher Dresser.
NewsCovid and data drive ticketing changes at fairs
Dealers and fairgoers are having to come to terms with widespread changes in the ticketing of fairs.
NewsXianfeng’s flask comes to auction
NewsRecord for ‘MoMa’s’ Aalto smoking table
News DigestPick of the week: Record price for an RAF Victoria Cross
FeatureAutomobilia and petroliana: Pump action at auction
Asian ArtGoing global: A preview of the spring series of UK Asian art sales
InternationalParis drawings week: Three fairs, works on paper auctions and museum events all add up
Dealers’ DiaryBattersea Decorative fair to showcase Ukrainian art
Auction ReportsPair of Windsor Chairs sets a furniture puzzle

Jewellery
JewelleryA gift from the Queen Mother shines at Essex auction
A sale of royal memorabilia included items from the estate of Miss Beryl Poignand (1887-1965), governess and confidante to HM Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.
JewelleryNuggets of truth from the Kildonan Gold Rush
A locket that tells the story of the brief, and little known, Scottish gold rush of 1869 surfaces in Gloucestershire
JewelleryA Civilotti jewel to rival Castellani
JewelleryA Byzantine ring from Guilhou’s huge collection on offer in West Sussex
JewelleryEgyptian revival continues in Maidenhead
JewelleryBest of 'cut and paste' jewellery at Catherine Southon
JewelleryEdward Burch at the cutting edge
Jewellery‘Bulgari’ rescued from dressing-up box fate
JewelleryClassic Castellani jewellery creates Boston bidding demand
JewelleryPrince Albert’s drawings for Queen Victoria's coronet sell at auction

Asian Art
Asian ArtA new frontier as Vietnamese market opens up
Multi-estimate bidding is no longer just the preserve of Chinese works of art. During the recent Asian art sales, Vietnamese market objects excelled.
Asian ArtIndian & Islamic garments prove to be auction talismans
Indian talismanic shirts or Qur’an jama were believed to carry protective powers.
Asian ArtChinese porcelain in demand as medallion bowls bid to 260-times estimate
Asian ArtSoldier's scroll paintings turn out to be lucrative birthday presents
Asian ArtHow the Manchu dynasty tried to brush over Ming history
Asian ArtSino-Tibetan gilt bronze tops seasonal Asian art sales in UK regions
Asian ArtPoignant piece of palace art
Asian ArtJapanese carvings turn heads at Stride auction

Ceramics
Ceramics and GlassJust what the doctors ordered: a healthy infusion from the 18th century
An 18th century teapot was among the stand out items in the sale of the collection of doctors-turned-dealers Wynn A Sayman Antiques.
Ceramics and GlassFamed for whimsical cats, but Louis Wain also took Futurist inspiration
Ceramics and GlassRoyal Crown Derby teapot serves up Surrealism thanks to Dalí
Ceramics and GlassHow majolica mania takes over
Ceramics and GlassBottle buyer feeling blue but happy
Ceramics and GlassFine Art Society promotes studio potter Waistel Cooper
Ceramics and GlassDish collected by porcelain obsessive Augustus the Strong brings bidding
Ceramics and GlassStudio ceramics show post-Driscoll sale positivity
Ceramics and GlassThe quality Aynsley appeal
Ceramics and GlassTiny teawares for a ‘little miss’

Anti Slavery glass

Anti-slavery glass stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

29 April 2022
A Book of Rhymes

Brontë mini book heads home to Haworth after £1m raised to buy it from New York dealer

28 April 2022

Inflation could help sales of collectables such as stamps, according to Stanley Gibbons Group

27 April 2022

New hires across the art and antiques sector including in the US and Middle East

26 April 2022

A Patek Philippe gold watch and a Westminster Abbey skeleton clock are among five lots to watch this week

25 April 2022

Top stories this week – including historical photography and photographica in the spotlight

24 April 2022

Lalique celebrates 100 years at French factory

23 April 2022

Carved nutcracker from 1706 stars in our pick of five auction highlights

22 April 2022

Sitwell portrait returns to Scarborough

21 April 2022

Beatles concert poster from 1966 sold at Dallas auction house sets a new high

20 April 2022

Let there be light and music – two sales from well-known dealers come to auction this week

19 April 2022

An Arts & Crafts light fitting and a Michael Caine poster are among five lots to watch this week

18 April 2022

Need to KnowLalique
Lalique glass has long been a world-famous brand, internationally admired and still in production today under Swiss ownership. But for René Lalique, it represented a second commercially successful career.
Need to KnowMartin Brothers
“When you enter the shop… you find yourself in a dim-lit passage with crowded shelves of stoneware jugs carved into leering, laughing, grinning and ogling heads…”
Need to KnowClarice Cliff
Need to KnowAntique Furniture
Need to KnowBeswick
Need to KnowLongcase Clocks
Need to KnowMouseman
Need to KnowMoorcroft
Need to KnowRoyal Doulton
Need to KnowWhitefriars Glass

Hallmarks
Shipping and Insurance
Money Laundering Regulations
Weights and Measures