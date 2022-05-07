Fellows teams up with historian to offer Elizabethan manor house tour

Latest News
Record for sporting memorabilia as Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt sells for £6m at Sotheby’s05 May 2022
Princeton University Art Museum revealed as buyer of picture by female Pre-Raphaelite artist05 May 2022
The Fry Art Gallery reopens after refurb with Great Bardfield exhibition sponsored by Sworders03 May 2022
Star Wars collectables and a Fijian whale’s tooth hook are among five lots to watch02 May 2022
Top stories this week – including news of a record set for a 1960s Beatles concert poster01 May 2022
Latest Print Edition
ATG's weekly print issue
NewsSnappy Dresser rewarded at £21,000The latest design sale at Roseberys featured this Aesthetic movement silver and ivory claret or water jug designed by Christopher Dresser.
Jewellery Highlights
Recent coverage of the jewellery market
JewelleryA gift from the Queen Mother shines at Essex auctionA sale of royal memorabilia included items from the estate of Miss Beryl Poignand (1887-1965), governess and confidante to HM Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.
Asian Art Special
Special focus on the Asian art market
Asian ArtA new frontier as Vietnamese market opens upMulti-estimate bidding is no longer just the preserve of Chinese works of art. During the recent Asian art sales, Vietnamese market objects excelled.
Ceramics and Glass
Recent coverage of the ceramics and glass market
Ceramics and GlassJust what the doctors ordered: a healthy infusion from the 18th centuryAn 18th century teapot was among the stand out items in the sale of the collection of doctors-turned-dealers Wynn A Sayman Antiques.
