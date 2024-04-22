Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Coalport cup and saucer

Bonhams holds a sale on April 23 titled Nelson Forever! A Naval Legacy in Ceramics and Glass.

A highlight of this single-owner collection of Nelson-themed ceramics is this Coalport cup and saucer pictured above, painted with a portrait of Emma, Lady Hamilton by Thomas Baxter.

Dated 1804, the year before Trafalgar, this is probably the piece referenced in a letter Nelson wrote to Emma from the Victory on May 27, 1804: ‘Your dear phiz (face) - but not the least like you - on the cup, is safe; but I would not use it, for all the world; for, if it was broke, it would distress me very much.’

The cup and saucer were probably a gift from Emma to Nelson. It is known that Baxter visited Emma at Merton, the Surrey home she shared with Nelson, on multiple occasions where he sketched her from life.

Estimate £15,000-25,000.

2. Cheeky pearlware plate

This rare hand-decorated pearlware plate, c.1820, is moulded with the façade of a town house inscribed with the name House of Lords. At a time when prostitution was rife in London, this plate cheekily draws a parallel between the House of Lords in Westminster and houses of ill repute in fashionable Covent Garden.

It is expected to bring £600-800 at the sale of commemoratives at Historical & Collectable in Reading on April 23.

3. Bronze carriage timepiece

This William IV period gilt bronze carriage timepiece, c.1835, is signed to the back plate Viner & Co, No 233 Regent Street. The subsidiary dials are for the seconds and a calendar.

Offered with its original key and travelling case, it has expectations of £4000-6000 at Stamford Auctions Rooms in Lincolnshire on April 27.

4. Carnelian intaglio pendant

This fine early to mid-19th century carnelian intaglio pendant set in an archaeological revival style gold mount is signed Berini. The signature is that of the Italian gem-engraver Antonio Berini (1770-1861), who studied with Giovanni Pichler in Rome and also worked in Milan.

At the Woolley & Wallis jewellery sale on April 24-25, it is expected to bring £4000-6000.

5. Abstract artwork

The timed online Modern and Contemporary Art sale at Halls of Shrewsbury which ends on April 23 includes this work by Gillian Ayres (1930-2018).

Abstract Composition with Circular Forms in Brown and Mauve is an oil on paper, signed and dated ‘61 lower left, 2ft 6in x 20in (76.5 x 51cm).

From a private collection, it was purchased from The Molton Gallery, London - label present.

Estimate £2000-4000.

6. All Blacks rugby shirt

A New Zealand rugby shirt originally worn by All Black Don Clarke which has been found in an attic in Yorkshire is coming up for auction on April 24-25.

The No 1 full back jersey was worn by Clarke in the Twickenham international against England in January 1964. It was exchanged with opposite number that day John Willcox, who made 16 appearances for England and was also the leading points scorer on the British Lions tour to South Africa in 1962.

DB Clarke, nicknamed ‘The Boot’ for his kicking prowess both at goal and from the hand, was instrumental in the All Blacks’ victory over England in the 1964 game, knocking over two penalties and a conversion in a 14-0 win.

Estimated at £1500-3500, the shirt is being sold by Shropshire saleroom Mullock Jones as part of Willcox’s collection of international jerseys. Clarke’s socks from the game are also being auctioned.

