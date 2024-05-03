Laura Chesters





Amelia Walker, Christie’s specialist head of private and iconic collections in London said the collection features a “broad, colourful and fascinating group of works of art” from “three eminent dealers based in London, Paris and Geneva. With each being the second or third generation of their family’s business, many of these works of art are items that they and their families have lived with for many years at home”.

Among the highlights are rediscoveries are two neoclassical hardstone objects.

Paul Gallois, head of European furniture and works of art in London, said “two important neoclassical hardstone objects in two major 18th century collections” have been rediscovered: a porphyry vase with finely chased ormolu mounts attributed to Pierre Gouthière in the collection of Pierre-Jacques-Onésyme Bergeret de Grandcourt (1715-85) and a Breccia Africano vase listed in the posthumous sale of the celebrated collector Augustin Blondel de Gagny (1695-1776).

The sale, which takes place on May 23, also includes a ‘menagerie’ of Chinese and Japanese animals and birds, alongside furniture, decorative arts and clocks.