Frances Allitt





NT Art Month returns for its second instalment from June 7-30 hosting a variety of independent galleries and initiatives around Edinburgh’s New Town.

The Fine Art Society is among the participants staging Gerald Laing: Myth & Muse – the Cult of Celebrity highlighting the artist’s work from 1962-2011. Other gallery participants include Harvey & Woodd, Open Eye Gallery and The Scottish Gallery.

Various charities, Contemporary artists and local business are also due to take part.

Investec Wealth & Investment UK, part of the Rathbones Group, are sponsoring the event.

Angus Kerr, head of Scotland & Northern Ireland at Rathbones says: “We hope that local people, whether they are seasoned visitors to art galleries or have never stepped into one before, take the opportunity to come together and enjoy a shared cultural experience of walking the streets to see the artwork on display as part of the festival.”