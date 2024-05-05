



1) French royal snuffbox found in vendor’s bathroom cabinet stars in single-owner sale

A French gold and diamond Royal presentation portrait snuffbox was among the lots drawing strong interest at a large single-owner sale at Gloucestershire saleroom Chorley’s.

2) Coin hoard found under a farmhouse floor all sold in 'white glove' Dorset auction

Coin hoards found buried in fields are a relatively common occurrence. One discovered under a concrete floor not so much...

3) Long-lost John Lennon guitar recovered from an attic comes to auction

John Lennon’s long-lost Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar has been rediscovered and is coming to auction next month.

4) Royal Mail now refuses to deliver antique swords

An antique arms and armour dealer is leading a campaign to stop couriers from restricting the delivery of antique examples.

5) Stolen 18th century bracket clock returned to museum after more than 20 years

An 18th century bracket clock by the English clockmaker Thomas Hunter Jr (c.1760-70) has been recovered after being stolen 23 years ago.