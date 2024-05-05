Most Read.jpg

1) French royal snuffbox found in vendor’s bathroom cabinet stars in single-owner sale

Alexandre Raoul Morel snuffbox

Marked for Alexandre Raoul Morel, this gold and diamond snuffbox featuring a portrait miniature of French king Louis Philippe made £46,000 at Chorley’s.

A French gold and diamond Royal presentation portrait snuffbox was among the lots drawing strong interest at a large single-owner sale at Gloucestershire saleroom Chorley’s.

2) Coin hoard found under a farmhouse floor all sold in 'white glove' Dorset auction

2642AR Edit Dukes Charles I 5000 Gold Unite

A Charles I Unite gold coin, c.1635-36, sold for £5000 at Duke's.

Coin hoards found buried in fields are a relatively common occurrence. One discovered under a concrete floor not so much...

3) Long-lost John Lennon guitar recovered from an attic comes to auction

John Lennon guitar

John Lennon’s Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar with case, estimate $600,000-800,000 (£485,000-647,000) at Julien's Auctions. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

John Lennon’s long-lost Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar has been rediscovered and is coming to auction next month.

4) Royal Mail now refuses to deliver antique swords

Matt Easton

Matt Easton of Easton Antique Arms.

An antique arms and armour dealer is leading a campaign to stop couriers from restricting the delivery of antique examples.

5) Stolen 18th century bracket clock returned to museum after more than 20 years

Returned clock

Brighton & Hove Museums local history curator Dan Robertson with Sussex Police RCT sergeant Tom Carter with returned clock. © Brighton & Hove Museums.

An 18th century bracket clock by the English clockmaker Thomas Hunter Jr (c.1760-70) has been recovered after being stolen 23 years ago.