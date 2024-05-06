Laura Chesters, Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Magritte sketch

A double-sided sketch by Belgian artist René Magritte (1898-1968) will be offered at Elstob Auctioneers’ next sale.

Featuring two pencil drawings of nude figures in a double-sided gilt decorative frame, it has been consigned by a private collector. But has provenance to the sale of the studio of René Magritte which sold at Sotheby’s on July 2, 1987. It is estimated at £10,000 - £15,000 at the May 8 sale.

elstob.co.uk

2. Wallis Simpson portrait

The personal collection of writer, historian and broadcaster Hugo Vickers is among the highlights of Bonhams’ Collections sale running until May 8.

Vickers became the official biographer of Cecil Beaton in 1979 and literary executor after Beaton’s death in 1980.

The lots include sketches and photographs by Beaton from the artist’s personal collection.

Estimated at £10,000-15,000 is a portrait of Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, by Beaton, showing her full length, with additional pencil sketches to the right-hand side, possibly of the Duke of Windsor.

bonhams.com

3. Dinky toy wagon

Pre-war Dinky toys at the specialist Diecast Auction at Vectis in Stockton-on- Tees on May 8 include this French market Type 2 25B Covered Wagon in red and black. A bright example of a hard to find issue, it is guided at £380-440.

vectis.co.uk

4. Victorian still lives

This pair of Victorian still-life paintings by East Anglian artist Eloise Harriet Stannard (1829- 1915) were previously in the collection of the Delaware Art Museum, Wilmington and last sold at Sotheby’s, New York in 1981.

Still Life of Strawberries and Flowers on a Wooden Ledge and Still Life of Mixed Fruit, each measuring 11 x 13in (27 x 34cm), have a guide of £4000-6000 at Bishop & Miller in Glandford near Holt, Norfolk, on May 8.

bishopandmillerauctions.co.uk

5. Star Wars Jawa figure

Shown here is a rare Star Wars UKG 80 Graded Jawa with vinyl cape on a 1978 Star Wars Palitoy 12 back B card, fully sealed bubble, punched card, which is for sale at Kent saleroom C&T on May 8.

An original Hamley’s £1.25 price sticker is applied to the acrylic case (not the card), and there is a slight ink residue of where a price sticker was removed on the ‘Jawa’ name plate, no litho damage. The description is given as ‘C75-B90-F85’.

The vinyl cape version of the Jawa was the first issue example of this figure, short lived and replaced by the cloth cape version.

This is only one of four or five examples known to exist on the Palitoy card back.

Estimate £20,000-30,000.

candtauctions.co.uk