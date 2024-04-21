



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) How to spot faked or forged antique silver hallmarks

Delegates attending the latest Goldsmiths’ Company London Assay Office seminar were warned to be alert to the many types of deceptive silver on the market.

2) Comic featuring Superman debut soars to record sum

Priced 10 cents when it appeared in 1938, a copy of Action Comics No 1 which introduced Superman has become the world’s most valuable comic book.

3) Art dealer rediscovers 16th century portrait miniature by Lavinia Fontana in Texas

A ‘lost’ late 16th century portrait miniature by Italian painter Lavinia Fontana (1552-1614) has been rediscovered by an art dealer.

4) Dealer sells portrait by female artist to Getty Museum

With international institutions keen to rebalance their collections to include more works by female artists, the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles announced this week that it has bought an early portrait by Sophie Frémiet (1797-1867).

5) Godwin connection lifts table to 13 times top estimate

The distinctive Anglo-Japanese tables designed by the architect GW Godwin in the later part of the 19th century are known as Smallhythe tables, after the example found in Smallhythe Place in Kent which was the home of the actress Ellen Terry.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 11-17, 2024.