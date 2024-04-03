Laura Chesters





They entered the premises in Sydney Street on March 26 just after midday and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Towning and two colleagues received hospital treatment for their injuries.

Met Police Detective Sergeant Richard Hall said: “I am appealing to the public to help us identify any potential witnesses who may have seen the incident unfold.

"I am particularly keen to be provided with any dash cam footage or CCTV from the local area at the time. This may help us find our suspects.”

Anyone with information should call 101 stating crime reference number CAD 2933/26Mar.

Towning posted on Instagram following the attack. He said: “I know many of you have seen the footage of the brutal attack and robbery we faced at the Bourbon Hanby Arcade. I appreciate every one of you who has reached out to see how we are doing and to pass on your best wishes.

“I am in incredible pain and I am sure you can appreciate that I need a bit of time and space. I find it very difficult to talk about the incident which saw myself and my security guard seriously injured.”

He later added: “Thank you so much, we have been totally overwhelmed by your love and support.”

Photos and videos of the incident have been posted to Towning’s Instagram account: @ian.towning

Towning was also violently attacked in his arcade in 2008.