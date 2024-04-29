Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Asian Art in London is compressing the timeline of its annual autumn event this year, running it for 10 days from October 30-November 8.

Since 2020 the event has run over more than two weeks (last year it lasted 17 days) allowing separate weeks, first for Indian and Islamic art, then for East Asian art with some overlap in the middle. Now the two parts of the event are to run simultaneously.

The celebration of Asian art takes place across London galleries and auction houses and also hosts some overseas firms. Among the new participants this year are Sundaram Tagore Gallery, Paul Ruitenbeek Chinese Art, Feng-Chun Ma Chinese & Japanese Art and Ming Gu Gallery.

The summer event, a smaller staging held at participants’ galleries in June and July for the last two years, is not taking place this year.