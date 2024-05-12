Roland Arkell





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Now offline for more than two days, it is not known if client’s data has been breached or how many sales have been affected.

The auction house website lost much of its functionality on the morning of Friday, May 10 and by the afternoon viewers were being redirected to a placeholder page listing a ‘general enquiries’ email address and the phone numbers for its offices in London, New York, Paris and Hong Kong.

By Saturday afternoon the website address was being redirected to a makeshift site featuring catalogues from the flagship 20/21 auctions in New York (May 14-18) plus two auctions of watches and jewellery in Geneva from May 14-15) with links to YouTube videos and page-turner catalogues.

The auction house has not elaborated on the nature of the cyberattack but issued a statement reading: “Christie’s confirms that a technology security issue has impacted some of our systems, including our website. We are taking all necessary steps to manage this matter, with the engagement of a team of additional technology experts. We regret any inconvenience to our clients, and our priority is to minimise any further disruption. We will provide further updates to our clients as appropriate.”