Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Lover’s eye miniature

Two lover’s eye miniatures are included in the Charterhouse auction on May 2 in Sherborne, Dorset.

Lover’s eye brooches first appeared in the late 18th century. The notion was that the eye would be recognisable only to the recipient and could, therefore, be worn publicly keeping the lover’s identity a secret.

The eye miniatures come from a large collection of jewellery from a client near Bridgwater. Estimate £300-500.

charterhouse-auction.com

2. Painted slate tea caddy

The Welsh Sale at Rogers Jones in Cardiff on April 27 includes, guided at £200-300, this painted slate tea caddy, c.1850.

The four hand-painted views to the sides show a series of north Wales landmarks: the Eagle Tower at Caernarfon Castle, Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Conwy Castle and Cader Idris.

rogersjones.co.uk

3. Spode pineapple stand

A Spode pineapple stand is a rarity. This example pictured above, painted with large sprays of pink rose on an apple green ground, dates to c.1815-20.

The decoration to the underside would probably have been reflected in a mirror placed beneath to show off both the porcelain and the fruit to great effect. While slices of another pineapple would have been placed around the edge of the plate, such was the expense of the exotic fruit at that time that the uncut pineapple was often saved for use at a second event.

Similar to another pictured in Spode A History of the Family, Factory and Wares from 1733 to 1833 (1978) by Leonard Whiter, this example has a guide of £400-600 at the Woolley & Wallis sale of Ceramics & Glass in Salisbury on April 30.

woolleyandwallis.co.uk

4. Louis Vuitton luggage

An extraordinary single-owner collection of 37 pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage - even including a bespoke trunk made for a large rubber duck - comes to auction this month.

The array of luxury travel accessories, all covered in the iconic LV monogram canvas, form part of Sworders’ April 30 Design sale.

The duck trunk, measuring 13½ x 9½ x 10½in (34 x 24 x 27cm), is the only one in existence. The design and manufacture was a collaboration between its owner (a British gentleman who chooses to remain anonymous) and the senior design team at Louis Vuitton in Paris.

It was made to house ‘Canard Willy’, a favourite 10in (26cm) yellow rubber duck, to ensure it travelled in the style to which it had become accustomed. Wearing his sou’wester hat, Willy was a frequent flyer on Concorde between London and New York and has visited an estimated 35 countries.

The trunk, ‘Canard Willy’ and a miniature version gifted to the owner by Louis Vuitton following its production will be travelling to a new home with bids invited between £18,000-22,000.

sworder.co.uk

5. Ernest Wallcousins picture

Featuring in Reeman Dansie’s biannual sale of East Anglian art on April 30-May 2 is this oil on canvas by Essex painter and designer Ernest Wallcousins (1883-1976).

Wallcousins was particularly prominent during the Second World War period, when commissions included a 1945 portrait from life of Winston Churchill. He is, however, best known as the designer of the Keep calm and carry on poster.

This painting titled Fantasy is one of two at Reeman’s sale in Colchester and is estimated at £1500-2500.

reemandansie.com