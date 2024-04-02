Frances Allitt





Dealers at Victoria Mills Antiques in Foundry Bank, Congleton, have lost thousands of pounds worth of stock, particularly silver and jewellery, after a burglary in February.

Police are investigating the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 4:30-6am on February 2, and have asked for any witnesses to come forward.

According to Gail Sayers, manager at Victoria Mill, an intruder smashed through the windows and frames to gain access to the centre.

“They stayed on one floor, hit about five dealers, and just scooped out as much as they could fit,” she said.

After exiting through another set of doors, some of the items were apparently dropped or stashed nearby. Some items were recovered from under a hedge close to the centre. Sayers estimated that tens of thousands of pounds worth of stock was missing, including more than 100 rings from a single dealer.

Among the missing items are a number of English hallmarked Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian silver including a snuff box initialled MR Patterned, two hinged lid trinket boxes with legs from 1904 and 1908, an Arts & Crafts patterned money clip, and a large shoe pincushion.

PC Shaun Lowe said: “As well as appealing for witnesses, we are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area shortly before or after the time of the incident.

“The same goes for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which they believe will be of assistance.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they have been offered or have purchased any of the stolen jewellery.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference number IML1747846.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 080 555 111.