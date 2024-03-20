Laura Chesters





Graham Gallon, 36, targeted the museum in Thoresby Park in the early hours of October 29, 2023. He gained access by cutting a hole in the floor underneath a display case and stole silver items including a parcel gilt rosewater dish - said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy.

As reported in ATG No 2617 last year, a significant number of antique silver items were taken.

These items have not been recovered and police believe they may have been melted down.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The people who did this may have got away with silver, but – as we said at the time – they have not got away with the crime.

“Gallon came to our attention very soon in our investigation and I am pleased that we were able to conclusively link him to this offence. We do not believe that he acted alone, and our investigation is continuing at pace.

“We are acutely aware, however, that no amount of convictions or jail sentences can bring back these priceless items, which we know meant a huge amount to veterans and museum staff.”

Gallon’s DNA was found on the base of a silver cup which he was not able to squeeze through the gap in the floor.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 11, Gallon, of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

The case remains open and a 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have also been arrested and remain under investigation.