Laura Chesters





Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is expanding its science and popular culture department into the UK and Europe.

The department launched in New York in 2021 and has taken on Bonhams’ former specialist Katherine Schofield as head of department rock, pop and film; popular culture for UK & EMEA.

She will report to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture.

Schofield has more than 20 years’ experience and began her career at Christie’s.

She is also joined by associate specialist Joseph Robson in the London team. He has five years of experience in the area, having worked at both Christie’s and Bonhams.

Separately, Sotheby’s has also reorganised its furniture and decorative arts departments. In London, Henry House has taken on the role of deputy chairman, furniture and single-owner sales, UK and US. He works with David MacDonald, who leads on single-owner sales, and Shiona Fourie, who continues as senior project manager focused on art and objects for multi-department single-owner sales.

João Magalhães continues as head of furniture in London, supported by Adele Bourbonne and Cameron Di Leo.

In France, Marine de Cenival, deputy director and head of sale furniture, has taken on a wider role in project managing furniture and decorative arts focused single-owner collection sales in Paris, with day-to-day responsibility for Paris silver sales. She will report to Louis-Xavier Joseph, head of furniture, Paris.

Martel Maides

Guy Cooper has joined Martel Maides Auctions in Guernsey as a fine art valuer and auctioneer. He has worked at Stair Sainty Gallery, Daniel Hunt Fine Art, as a researcher for the former director of the National Galleries of Scotland, with Sir Timothy Clifford and at Tennants Auctioneers where he was a picture specialist. Cooper’s interests include pictures, Asian art, furniture, fine wine and whisky.

LAPADA

LAPADA has recently made two new appointments. Talia Kozielek, LAPADA’s membership and marketing officer, has been promoted to fair coordinator and the association has hired Amanda Bucknall as office administrator.

Previously an admissions executive at Whitgift School, Bucknall is the daughter of an antiques dealer so is familiar with the trade.

The Fine Art Society

The Fine Art Society (FAS) has confirmed that it has no plans to reopen a London premises after closing its Carnaby Street gallery last October.

The historic dealership was in Bond Street, Mayfair, for 142 years until closing there in 2018. It then took on temporary offices in Chelsea while looking for permanent premises. In autumn 2020 it opened its first exhibition in its Soho gallery.

Emily Walsh, managing director of FAS, said: “Since opening in Soho in 2020 the gallery hit a couple of pandemic years and following that footfall didn’t meet expectations.”

Now the firm plans to focus on its Edinburgh gallery, online offerings as well as fairs and pop-up exhibitions in London. Read more in ATG No 2632.

Society of Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers

Robbie Barry will retire as secretary of the Society of Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers (SOFAA).

SOFAA is now searching for a replacement. The job requires a few hours per week in addition to four meetings a year in London. Interested parties should contact Helen Carless at chairman@sofaa.org

Heritage Auctions

Texas firm Heritage Auctions has expanded in the UK and Japan.

It has opened a new central London office in Hanover Square, Mayfair. The venue will preview upcoming auction highlights from its more than 50 departments.

Sara Balbi is managing director at Heritage’s London office. It previously had premises in Shepherd Market, Mayfair.

In Japan it will open an office in Toranomon Hills Mori Tower which will be run by Mai Matsumoto, who has more than 12 years’ auction experience including at Antiquorum Auctioneers and Phillips.

Heritage has offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam, Brussels, Hong Kong and Tokyo.