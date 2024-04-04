Laura Chesters





Tayler & Fletcher

Martin Lambert, who ran Tayler & Fletcher’s fine art and antiques department, has retired. He had been with the Cotswold firm for 27 years and prior to this worked at both Lawrences and Sotheby's.

James Bridges, previously managing director at Martel Maides in Guernsey, joined last summer and is now head of its fine art department. He spent 16 years at the Channel Islands’ firm and has nearly 30 years’ experience in the sector having joined Bonhams as a porter in 1993 working his way up to head its toy department before joining Sotheby’s in 1998 in the same role.

Tayler & Fletcher Fine Art operates from its north Cotswold saleroom in Lansdowne, Bourton-on-the-Water.

Bishop & Miller

Bishop & Miller has promoted Mikey Higginson to become its 20th century furniture and design specialist.

Higginson joined the team just over three years ago, originally handling all of the postage and packaging for all of its auctions, as well as assisting with portering. He then became a music specialist thanks to his love and experience in audio and music.

The firm said since joining he has developed a passion for 20th century and retro objects. He said: “What I find so enjoyable is being able to see first-hand some important pieces from designers such as Aalto and this has really helped develop my love for the subject. I’m excited to start building the auctions throughout the year to see what objects we can discover.”

Bishop & Miller said it has seen a growth in 20th century design consignments in the past 18 months and due to this rise in demand it will hold five auctions throughout 2024 in this sector.

South Dorsetshire Auctions

South Dorsetshire Auctions in Wareham has expanded, moving to weekly auctions and tripled its number of salerooms. Founded by former antiques centre owner Mark Croucher and ceramics dealer John LeJeune in 2021, the firm has expanded into a larger, adjacent unit to its existing premises on John’s Road in Wareham.

It is currently fitting-out the new space to create two salerooms plus storage and office space. The existing warehouse unit will then be used for storage and as an 'emergency' saleroom.

Croucher said it will move to a weekly schedule from April 21 with regular specialist sales slotted into the expanded auction calendar starting with an electrical, musical electronics and IT sale on April 28.

He added: “We already hold quarterly specialist model railway and toy sales, and this increase in space will allow us to utilise the experience and knowledge of our team of valuers and auctioneers and expand into other specialist areas.” Croucher previously owned an antiques centre called Eklektika in Swanage and LeJeune specialises in Poole Pottery, owning Studio Poole on Poole Quay.

1818 Auctioneers

1818 Auctioneers has hired a junior silver and jewellery valuer. Rowan Hughes joins the saleroom on the Cumbria and Lancashire border, moving down from Glasgow where she worked for Mulberry Bank Auctions.

She will work alongside Jackie Rothwell, specialist valuer, who has led the jewellery team at the auction house for over a decade.