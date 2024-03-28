Laura Chesters





Lyon & Turnbull

Lyon & Turnbull has hired watch specialist Charles Tearle as head of watches. Tearle has more than 30 years’ experience and started his career in vintage watches at the retailer Somlo Antiques in 1990. He later joined Bonhams to establish a watch department for the company in the US before running a watch department in New York and Hong Kong for Swiss auction house Antiquorum. He also worked at Sotheby’s before becoming an independent consultant.

Tearle’s passion covers a vast period of watchmaking from the 17th century to modern-day with a personal interest in watches from the 1950s-70s.

Gavin Strang, managing director, said: “With his extensive knowledge, experience and enthusiasm, I have no doubt we will see our watch sales continue to develop in both London and Edinburgh.” L&T’s next Select Jewellery & Watches sale is on April 11.

Chiswick Auctions

Chiswick Auctions has appointed two new heads of department.

Jo Lloyd, who joins Chiswick as a design specialist, was previously a senior specialist at Bonhams and most recently was head of decorative arts at fellow London saleroom Roseberys.

Rick Parrish joins the west London firm as head of coins, banknotes and antiquities.

He started his career at TimeLine Auctions and later worked as a specialist for Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and as a consultant for auction houses including Tennants, where he was head of the coins and banknotes department.

Woolley & Wallis

Woolley & Wallis is hiring for its next graduate for its Trainee Valuer Scheme. It recently offered the first graduate from its scheme a position within its silver department, working alongside Rupert Slingsby. Archie Swann started on the scheme in September 2022 and took up his full time position at the start of this year.

W&W chairman John Axford added: “Hannah Farthing is continuing her training with us and continues to prove an asset to the department she has worked with. We are still looking to hear from other candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with Woolley and Wallis.” CVs and covering letters should be sent to chairman@woolleys.live.”

Charles Miller

Oliver Salter has been appointed as auction assistant at west London saleroom Charles Miller.

He has worked as a porter at Leonard Joel auction house in Sydney. He also completed a master’s degree in curating and cultural leadership.

The Treasure House Fair

The Treasure House Fair has hired US fairs specialist Helen Allen as its development director. Allen is The Winter Show’s executive director and will continue in this role alongside her new post at the London fair.

She will oversee the expansion of the Royal Hospital Chelsea event’s exhibitor base and activities, with a focus on enhancing the fair's presence in North America. She will also oversee partnership and sponsorship activities, working with co-founders Harry Van der Hoorn (co-founder and owner) and Thomas Woodham-Smith (co-founder and director).

Heritage Auctions

Michael Hartman has joined Heritage Auctions in New York as director of design. With two decades of industry experience in the fine and decorative arts, Hartman will work with Heritage’s Chicago director of decorative arts and design Samantha Robinson, as well as Heritage’s broader fine and decorative arts team.

Hartman previously worked at Freeman’s Hindman in Philadelphia and prior to that with Philadelphia dealer Lisa M Reisman.

International Convention of Exhibition and Fine Art Transporters (ICEFAT)

ICEFAT, the art logistics association representing 80 independent art transportation firms, has hired Ida Ng, CEO of Singapore, as chair. It is the first time the group has been chaired by a woman.