Laura Chesters, Frances Allitt





Adrian Alan

Adrian Alan, a specialist in 19th century French furniture and objects, has left London for more spacious premises in Brighton. Read more about the Adrian Alan relocation here.

Christie’s

Christie’s has hired Kevin Ching as chairman of Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Ching joins from Sotheby’s where he was chief executive officer in Asia from 2006-21. He as more than 17 years’ experience of strategic business planning and client development in Asia. He joins the team of Francis Belin, president Christie’s Asia Pacific.

Belin said: “Kevin is a highly respected figure in the industry and his presence on our Asia Pacific leadership team will further strengthen and grow our client network in the region.”

Christie’s plans to move its Asia Pacific headquarters to The Henderson tower in Hong Kong in 2024.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has opened its new Shanghai gallery and office premises in the Suzhou Creek area. The 2000 sq m venue will house exhibitions, talks, workshops and other cultural events. Sotheby’s opened the new building to coincide with celebrating 50 years in Asia.

Phillips

Phillips has promoted Benoît Repellin as worldwide head of jewellery in Geneva. He joined a year ago as head of jewellery, Europe before stepping in as the interim worldwide head in the second half of 2022. He has more than 10 years experience in the sector.

John Pye & Sons

Auctioneers John Pye & Sons has appointed Patrick Molyneux as its business-to-business marketing strategist. He has more than 16 years’ marketing experience.