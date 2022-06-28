Laura Chesters





Richard Winterton

The jewellery team at Richard Winterton Auctioneers has expanded.

Gemmologists and jewellery specialists Georgina Southam and Emma Testill join Lisa Spence, Natalie Brandon and Louise Ludlam-Snook as valuers.

The team will be based across its two Staffordshire venues: The Lichfield Auction Centre and Tamworth Auction Rooms and will continue to work with independent jewellery valuer Heather Callaway. Callaway has recently been appointed chairman of The National Association of Jewellers (of which Richard Winterton Auctioneers is an associate member).

The team also works with watch specialist Ben Winterton.

Regular ‘pop-up’ jewellery events are planned in conjunction with the firm’s weekly in-house valuations and it recently took part in a charity valuation event at the Lichfield Garrick to support the theatre’s charity.

Moretti Fine Art

Moretti Fine Art, founded by Old Master art dealer Fabrizio Moretti, has redeveloped 12-13 Duke Street into one large 8600 sq ft gallery over three floors connected by two staircases and a central lift.

The ground and first floor are designed as exhibition spaces, the second floor for offices and meeting rooms with the basement for a library housing the gallery’s archive.

Heritage Auctions

Dallas auction house Heritage has hired Mark Grol as managing director of its London office.

He will be working with buyers and consignors to help Heritage expand its reach in Europe. He will represent the firm at fairs and events as well as build partnerships with local galleries and dealers.

Grol was managing director at art fair PAN Amsterdam for the past three years and previously spent more than two decades at Sotheby’s in Amsterdam, Germany, Paris and London. He has also worked at publisher Cahiers d’Art for two years.

Heritage operates offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Palm Beach in the US and overseas in London, Paris, Geneva, Brussels, Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

Freeman’s

Philadelphia auction house Freeman’s has promoted Kate Della Monica as a senior specialist in the Jewellery and Watches department as well as a regional representative in Florida – its first in the region.

She will work with clients on valuations and consignments across the specialities of art, antiques and collectables with a particular focus on jewellery, watches and design.

She joined Freeman’s in January 2018 as a department administrator and completed the Graduate Gemologist program at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Prior to Freeman’s she worked as an assistant director of a Philadelphia art dealing business.

Freeman’s regional representatives have grown to include New England, Washington DC, Midwest, Southeast, and now the Florida region.