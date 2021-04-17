Roland Arkell, Laura Chesters



Kinghams

Kinghams, the auction house previously known as Kingham & Orme, has moved to a new premises in Gloucestershire. The firm is now based at the Cotswolds Business Village in Morton-in-Marsh, in a 9000 sq ft warehouse about three times the size of its previous saleroom in Evesham.

The first auction at the venue is a Richard Dennis anniversary sale today (April 17) followed by jewellery and silver on April 23. Founded by Arts & Crafts specialist George Kingham and Moorcroft and Royal Doulton dealer Gary Orme in 2017, the name above the door is now Kinghams after a recent change in ownership.

Among the 10 staff based at the auction centre will be new associate director Adrian Rathbone, who worked for many years at Staffordshire firm Richard Winterton and most recently at Hansons in Bishton Hall.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has appointed Robin Nicholson as art museum consultant. He will work in the Philadelphia auction house’s museum services department, offering consultation on collections policies, deaccessioning strategies, acquisitions and consignments.

He has worked as corporate art curator of the Drambuie Collection and with American art museums including at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Frick Pittsburgh and Telfair Museums, Savannah.

In 2005-6, he worked with Freeman’s and Lyon & Turnbull on the sale of the Drambuie corporate collection.

Bonhams

James Knight, who has been a member of Bonhams’ motoring division since 2000, is to step down from his role as group chairman of Bonhams Motoring. Knight will take up a new role as a consultant with the department and continue to work closely with the team.

Knight entered the motoring world in 1984 when he went to Christie’s where he worked with Robert Brooks, then head of the motoring department. Brooks and Knight left Christie’s in 1989 and established the specialist collectors motor car auction house Brooks.

When Brooks acquired Bonhams in 2000, Knight followed to become one of the directors.