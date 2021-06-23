Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Webb’s New Zealand

New Zealand auction house Webb’s, in Auckland, has created a new art team in Wellington, with the appointments of Carey Young and David Maskill.

Young joins as fine art specialist and is returning to the firm she worked for between 2011-14.

Maskill has been appointed as an art consultant and is a specialist in 18th century French art and in the history of prints.

Bonhams

Bonhams has promoted Malcolm Barber to co-chairman and CEO Asia in Hong Kong. He has previously held the posts of group managing director and group CEO working in the US for the auction house.

Edward Wilkinson will leave his role of executive director Asia, becoming worldwide director of Indian, Himalayan and south-east Asian art in London.

Bonhams Global CEO Bruno Vinciguerra said: “Malcolm’s vast experience of the international auction world and his track record of leadership are precisely what we need at this time to further strengthen our offer in the key Asian markets.”

Hotlotz

Hotlotz in Singapore has hired Grace Julier as a valuer and appraiser. She was previously at Mallams in the UK. Hotlotz was founded in 2015.

Dore & Rees

Somerset saleroom Dore & Rees, which has recently been taken over by Lee Young, previously managing director of Duke’s in Dorset, has a new schedule of auctions planned.

It held its first Asian art auction last month and will now hold monthly interiors sales.

Auctions of The Ronald Hazell Collection will be held in the coming months including whisky and automobilia.

The first Hazell sale will take place on June 24 with subsequent dates to follow, including automobilia at the end of July.

Among the lots available on June 24 is this rare Rene Lalique frog car mascot. The style was first issued in 1928 and is the smallest car mascot ever made by Lalique. It is estimated at £1500-2000.

Art Market Mentors

Former Christie’s executives Cat Manson and Caroline Sayan launched Art Market Mentors last year. It plans to provide support for more junior art market professionals by linking up with established members of the industry.

Its latest initiative is with Mayfair Art Weekend, targeting 17-26 year olds. During the event it will promote access and insight into roles and careers as part of the programme of events on June 26-27.

Cherie Silver of Mayfair Art Weekend said: “We want to welcome new audiences and younger talent to explore the art world. This partnership is intended to send a clear message that all are welcome to visit, share experiences and meet one another.”

Manson, co-founder of Art Market Mentors, added: “After a year of disruption, cancellations, reduced activities, remote working, redundancies there are few networking opportunities and a real lack of support and access for those seeking to start their career or who are at a crossroads.”

The National Association of Jewellers

The Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV), the authority of jewellery, watch and silverware appraisers, is hosting its three-day Valuers’ Conference in September 11-13 as part of the National Association of Jewellers Summit 2021.

There are 41 speakers scheduled, with 27 different workshops and eight masterclasses.

Conducting one of the masterclasses will be jewellery historian and V&A curator Rachel Church. She will discuss ‘Stories in Brooches’ focusing on contemporary and antique examples.

To view the Valuers’ Conference schedule, download the NAJ Summit 2021 brochure here: mailchi.mp/naj/summit

Tickets for the NAJ Summit 2021 can be purchased here: naj.co.uk/whats-on/book/naj-summi