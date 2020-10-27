Frances Allitt



Running from November 1-4, when TEFAF New York was originally planned to take place, the platform hosts 283 international exhibitors. Each will exhibit just one work, though the offering may be enhanced with additional images, videos and text.

The next physical fair is set to take place from May 31-June 6 next year with preview days on the 29th and 30th.

Here ATG offers a sneak peek at some of the top objects to be offered at the first edition of edition of TEFAF Online.





Wartski

British jewellers Wartski brings this 1870 archaeological style gold brooch (pictured above) signed by Wiese, centred with a carved agate cameo of the gorgon Medusa surrounded by a border of intertwined snakes. It is presented in its original dark green leather case.





Galerie Kevorkian

This opaque watercolour on paper of Yogis meditating under the moonlight is offered by Galerie Kevorkian. Painted in Deccan, India, c.1700, it has a Persian quatrain to the back and comes from a private French collection.





Kallos Gallery

Antiquities specialist Kallos Gallery offers this Egyptian late period to Ptolemaic stone head of the god Horace as a falcon, embodying his role as ruler of the sky. He is often depicted wearing the royal double crown of Egypt with the royal uraeus, traces of which are still visible on this example. It comes from a private collection in France for which it was acquire in 1974.





Galerie Gismondi

A different type of stone bird is available from Galerie Gismondi. The pietre dure depicting a parrot on a cherry branch is unusually large, suggesting it was a special commission. It is based on a drawing attributed to Jacopo Ligozzi (1547-1627) and was executed by the Galleria dei Lavori in Florence founded in 1588 by Grand Duke Ferdinand I of Tuscany.





Robert Simon Fine Art

New York art dealer ship Robert Simon Fine Art offers this painting by Lucas Cranach the Elder and his workshop depicting the Judgement of Paris. The oil on panel, c.1518-22, was previously in a private collection in Arizona.





Didier Ltd.

During the last two years of his life, Georges Braque, became fascinated with the idea of designing jewellery, a way of continuing his art while experiencing ill health. This he did with the help of the lapidary and goldsmith, H.M. Heger de Löwenfeld, Braue designed and created jewellery such as this necklace, Poseidon, which is an original ‘archetype’ and produced in the artist’s lifetime. Unlike many of Braque's brooches, this necklace was never subsequently produced in an edition by Löwenfeld, who kept it in his personal collection.





Alessandra Di Castro

Vincenzo Catellini’s Micromosaic of the Virgin in Prayer, 1779, is contained in a copper mount with the signature engraved. The gilt bronze frame by Paolo Spagna is composed of several orders of vegetative motifs with beading. The central image is based on a painting by Guido Reni. It is brought by Roman dealership Alessandro di Castro.





