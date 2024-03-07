Laura Chesters





With 270 dealers from 22 countries, offering 7000 years’ worth of art and artefacts, many exhibitors welcomed the appearance of significant US institutions ready to buy in the early hours of TEFAF Maastricht.

Among the early sales announced was Joseph Chinard’s Portrait of Alexis Guiffrey which sold in the region of $90,000 to Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from the stand of Stuart Lochhead Sculpture. It depicts Guiffrey, the son of the Lyonnais couple François Guiffrey and Victoire Aimée Caminet, who died aged just three.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is one of a number of US institutions attending the event, which runs until March 14.

According to dealers institutions are often accompnaied by their financial donors with "cheque book ready".

Rare maps and books dealer Daniel Crouch is aware of the significance of US buyers at the fair.

Having secured a huge four-volume edition of John James Audubon’s celebrated Birds of America (1827-38) just 14 days before the fair he completely redesigned and rebuilt his stand to accommodate the giant books, perfect for the US market.

He said: “We put all our plans in the bin. If you are doing it, do it properly.”

Crouch notes US buyers have been leading the field for a while. He says: “The US economy is very strong compared with Europe and for us institutional, rather than private buying, from the US has been significant.”

“It is a very transatlantic fair for us”.

The four-volume group was shipped from California and has an asking price of $12.5m.

New York dealer David Tunick shows at both TEFAF Maastricht and TEFAF New York and believes in the "magic" of TEFAF even if some buyers hail from his homeland.

He said: “Colleagues and I often say it can only happen at TEFAF. It is the place where someone comes onto your stand who you have never seen before and quickly buys a picture for $1m. That is the magic of TEFAF.

“There is no fair as sumptuous and exciting with active buying from tourists and curators from important museums.”

Among his early sales was an etching by Jean Morin (1600-50), after Philippe de Champaigne (1602-74), Still life with a pocket watch, skull and vase of roses which sold to a dealer for his own collection for a five-figure sum who bought it within the opening hour of the first day.

Tunick also sold an Edvard Munch's Madonna lithograph (which he displayed with the original handpainted version). It sold to a Scandinavian buyer who had already been discussing it prior to the fair. Once Tunick displayed it on his stand at TEFAF, the buyer became concerned it would sell to someone else so called up and bought it on the phone for a high six-figure sum.