Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Hindman

Chicago auction house Hindman has appointed Molly Morse Limme (above) as senior vice president of Decorative Arts and Collectibles departments.

Her career has spanned two decades at Christie’s, including 17 years in the New York office serving as vice president, senior specialist and department head for Antiquities.

Following her move to Chicago, Morse Limmer served as vice president, business development for Christie’s Midwest Regional Office. Most recently, she spent close to five years owning and operating 2050 Art Services, an art and antiquities appraisals and advisory consultancy firm.

Swann Galleries

Family-owned Swann Galleries has promoted Nigel Freeman, Rick Stattler and Alexandra Mann-Nelson.

Mann-Nelson, who has worked within the Swann communications department since 2011 and served as director since 2015, will take on the role of chief marketing officer.

Freeman and Stattler have both been promoted to vice presidents of the firm founded in 1942.

Freeman created the firm’s African American Art department in 2006 and Rick Stattler joined Swann in 2007 and has served as the director of books and manuscripts since 2014.

The auction house has focused on books and works of art and recently opened a Modern & Post-War art department.

Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR)

Fire Island Artist Residency, an organisation which brings lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer identifying emerging visual artists and poets together has hired April Freely as executive director. She succeeds co-founder Chris Bogia, who stepped down in May.

Fire Island, off the coast of Long Island, New York, has been home to the FIAR since it was founded in 2011.