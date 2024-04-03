Frances Allitt





The Winter Art & Antiques Fair Olympia is set to return from November 4-10 with certain changes to its presentation.

Last year, the event moved into the same hall in the West London exhibition centre as the Spirit of Christmas fair. The two share an organiser, Clarion Events, and have run simultaneously since 2018. However in the most recent staging, exhibitor feedback suggested that the fair needed to keep its identity separate from that of the Christmas show.

“Affordable opportunity”

Fair director Mary Claire Boyd said: “The Winter Art & Antiques Fair is still a highly affordable opportunity to be part of a leading consumer show in London. We’ve listened to feedback from last year and are absolutely focused on making a clearer distinction between the two shows as well as providing clear/ clearer signage for visitors.”

However, she stressed that dealer commitment was crucial for the fair’s success.

She added: “This is a difficult time for both dealers and organisers who both want to make the right decisions for their own business. For the 2024 edition, the commitment is there from us, the organisers, but without corresponding dealer support we will not be able to run the event."

The fair lost its long-running summer edition last year due in part to issues of poor commitment. However, Olympia remains popular with exhibitors and visitors.

Anthea AG Antiques said: "I have exhibited at the Winter Art & Antiques Fair for many years and it has always been successful for me including post fair sales which are very welcome. It is a great way to keep in touch with my clients and also to meet new clients who I would not otherwise sell to."