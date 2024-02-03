Frances Allitt





Among nine new exhibitors announced for this year’s TEFAF New York are two from London: Osborne Samuel, which specialises in Modern British and Contemporary art and Paul Coulon, who trades in modern, Post-war and Contemporary Art.

They join 90-gallery lineup of dealerships that will stand at the fair running from May 10-14 at the Park Avenue Armory.

The fair brings together a range of modern and Contemporary specialists such as Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, Richard Green, Robilant + Voena. Balancing the selection of fine art – and in line with current collecting trends – it includes a small selection of antiquities dealerships such as Charles Ede and Galerie Chenel as well as design from firms such as Modernity and Yves Macaux.

Other new joiners this year include Galerie Jacques Lacoste and Galerie Marcilhac from Frances and Venus Over Manhattan and Salon 94 from the US.

Hidde van Seggelen, president of the TEFAF executive committee called New York “the center of gravity for the art world” and added: “Working alongside such esteemed exhibitors to present museum-quality pieces is a thrilling experience.”

FULL EXHIBITOR LIST

Adrian Sassoon (United Kingdom)

Almine Rech (United States)

Ana Khouri (United States)

Anthony Meier Fine Arts (United States)

Applicat-Prazan (France)

Ariadne (United States)

Axel Vervoordt (Belgium)

Beck & Eggeling International Fine Art (Germany)

Ben Brown Fine Arts (United Kingdom)

BLUM (United States)

Boghossian (Switzerland)

Cardi Gallery (United Kingdom)

Carpenters Workshop Gallery (United Kingdom)

Charles Ede (United Kingdom)

Dansk Møbelkunst (Denmark)

David Kordansky Gallery (United States)

David Tunick, Inc. (United States)

David Zwirner (United States)

Demisch Danant (United States)

Di Donna Galleries (United States)

Didier BV (United Kingdom)

Donald Ellis Gallery (United States)

Edward Tyler Nahem (United States)

Eykyn Maclean (United States)

FD Gallery (United States)

Fergus McCaffrey (United States)

Friedman Benda (United States)

Gagosian (United States)

Galeria Nara Roesler (Brazil)

Galerie Chantal Crousel (France)

Galerie Chastel-Maréchal (France)

Galerie Chenel (France)

Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois (France)

Galerie Gisela Capitain (Germany)

Galerie kreo (France)

Galerie Jacques Lacoste (France)

Galerie Lefebvre (France)

Galerie Marcelpoil (France)

Galerie Marcilhac (France)

Galerie Maria Wettergren (France)

Galerie Mitterrand (France)

Galerie Nathalie Obadia (France)

Galerie Patrick Seguin (France)

Galleria Continua (Italy)

Galleria d'Arte Maggiore g.a.m. (Italy)

Gana Art (South Korea)

Gladstone Gallery (United States)

Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert (United Kingdom)

Hemmerle (Germany)

Hostler Burrows (United States)

Karma (United States)

Kasmin (United States)

Laffanour / Galerie Downtown (France)

Landau Fine Art (Canada)

Leon Tovar Gallery (United States)

Lisson Gallery (United Kingdom)

Massimo DeCarlo (Italy)

The Mayor Gallery (United Kingdom)

Mayoral (Spain)

Mazzoleni (United Kingdom)

mennour (France)

Mignoni (United States)

Modernity Stockholm (Sweden)

Morentz (The Netherlands)

Offer Waterman (United Kingdom)

Osborne Samuel (United Kingdom)

Otto Jakob (Germany)

Paul Coulon (United Kingdom)

The Page Gallery (South Korea)

Petzel Gallery (United States)

PKM Gallery (South Korea)

R & Company (United States)

Richard Green (United Kingdom)

Robilant+Voena (United Kingdom)

Salon 94 (United States)

Sean Kelly (United States)

Skarstedt (United States)

Sprüth Magers (United States)

Templon (France)

Thaddaeus Ropac (United Kingdom)

Tina Kim Gallery (United States)

Tornabuoni Arte (Italy)

Van de Weghe (United States)

Venus Over Manhattan (United States)

W&K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher (Austria)

Waddington Custot (United Kingdom)

White Cube (United Kingdom)

Yares Art (United States)

Yves Macaux (Belgium)