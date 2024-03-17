Most Read.jpg

1) Early sales at TEFAF Maastricht as US buyers make their presence felt

US museums were back buying at TEFAF Maastricht this year, with a flurry of sales taking place in the opening hours of the 37th staging of the international event.

TEFAF Maastricht 2024

The entrance at TEFAF Maastricht 2024 as the doors opened.

2) Sleeper in Portsmouth: Chinese vases removed from attic make thousands of times estimate

Following an extraordinary 20 minutes of bidding, a pair of Chinese vases now hold the house record at Portsmouth firm Nesbits Auctions.

Chinese moon flasks

A pair of blue and white ‘bats and peaches’ moon flasks sold for £295,000 at Nesbits Auctions.

3) Wall mural from a Surrey cottage featured on BBC’s Fake or Fortune? comes to auction in Cornwall

A mural painted on a wall inside a Surrey cottage which starred in an episode of BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' is to be offered with a £40,000-80,000 estimate.

Mould and Bruce in front of the Nicholson mural

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce at Red Stream Cottage with the wall painting. Image: BBC Studios Productions.

4) Call for new rules on ‘cold cast bronzes’

A surge in websites selling ‘cold-cast bronzes’ – sometimes passing them off as original metal alloy sculptures – has led to calls for tighter rules to distinguish them from genuine works.

Cold Cast Bronze

5) Colin Firth’s 'sensational' Pride and Prejudice wet shirt goes to UK museum

When Colin Firth as the brooding Mr Darcy of the BBC’s 1996 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice emerged from a lake clad in a clinging wet white shirt it captured the imagination of more than just Jane Austen fans.

32414 2

Kerry Taylor Auctions sold the 'wet shirt' worn by Colin Firth in the BBC's Pride and Prejudice television adaptation (1996) for a hammer price of £20,000. 

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 7-13, 2024.

