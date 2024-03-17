



1) Early sales at TEFAF Maastricht as US buyers make their presence felt

US museums were back buying at TEFAF Maastricht this year, with a flurry of sales taking place in the opening hours of the 37th staging of the international event.

2) Sleeper in Portsmouth: Chinese vases removed from attic make thousands of times estimate

Following an extraordinary 20 minutes of bidding, a pair of Chinese vases now hold the house record at Portsmouth firm Nesbits Auctions.

3) Wall mural from a Surrey cottage featured on BBC’s Fake or Fortune? comes to auction in Cornwall

A mural painted on a wall inside a Surrey cottage which starred in an episode of BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' is to be offered with a £40,000-80,000 estimate.

4) Call for new rules on ‘cold cast bronzes’

A surge in websites selling ‘cold-cast bronzes’ – sometimes passing them off as original metal alloy sculptures – has led to calls for tighter rules to distinguish them from genuine works.

5) Colin Firth’s 'sensational' Pride and Prejudice wet shirt goes to UK museum

When Colin Firth as the brooding Mr Darcy of the BBC’s 1996 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice emerged from a lake clad in a clinging wet white shirt it captured the imagination of more than just Jane Austen fans.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 7-13, 2024.