Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

When Colin Firth as the brooding Mr Darcy of the BBC’s 1996 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice emerged from a lake clad in a clinging wet white shirt it captured the imagination of more than just Jane Austen fans. The moment became a part of television history and transformed the reputation of Firth.

On Wednesday the same shirt went under the hammer as part of a complete costume at Kerry Taylor Auctions’ Lights Camera Auction – Live Cosprop sale. Estimated at £7000-10,000, it was knocked down for £20,000. It was offered with a pair of associated boots and a signed photograph of Firth in the role.

According to the auctioneer it went to an unnamed UK museum. More information is believed to be coming shortly.

In the catalogue, designer Dinah Collin says that the moment was unscripted and was a workaround for the prohibition on onscreen male nudity. Devised between Collin and Christopher Prins of Cosprop, she says: “The scene caused something of a sensation at the time and transformed Colin Firth from a respected classical actor to something of a sex symbol overnight."

The sale of the theatrical costume provider went to benefit The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity in Hastings. The top lot of the sale was a Christian Dior silk taffeta ball gown c.1953 worn by Madonna in Evita.