Most Read.jpg

1) Police appeal after violent robbery at Ian Towning’s Chelsea antiques centre

Two thugs armed with hammers targeted Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade and smashed cabinets and attacked three people.

Ian Towning

Dealer Ian Towning following the violent attack in Chelsea. Image: @ian.towning

2) Louis Vuitton luggage collection comes to auction

An extraordinary single-owner collection of 37 pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage – including a bespoke trunk made for a large rubber duck – comes to auction this month.

Louis Vuitton luggage

Louis Vuitton luggage for sale at Sworders including a bespoke trunk for a rubber duck called Canard Willy estimated at £18,000-22,000.

3) Chairs fly to over 70 times estimate as bidders detect original quality

Despite suffering from woodworm, damages and repairs, a pair of chairs brought dramatic competition in Berkshire.

img_26-2.jpg

A pair of walnut chairs in the manner of the 18th century cabinetmaker Giles Grendey that made £22,000 at Special Auction Services.

4) Sleeping clair-de-lune bottle vase from Ohio yeast magnate rises to six-figure sum

The stand-out performance in the latest series of Asian art sales was a Qing monochrome clair-de-lune bottle vase.

ATG Hindman Vase

Qing clair-de-lune bottle vase with a six-character Yongzheng mark, $350,000 (£278,000) at Freeman’s Hindman.

5) Famous Titian comes to auction at Christie’s this summer

The ‘Longleat’ Titian is coming to auction at Christie’s with a £15m-25m price tag.

Rest on the Flight into Egypt

Rest on the Flight into Egypt by Titian will be offered with an estimate of £15m-25m at Christie’s Old Masters Part I sale on July 2.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 4-10, 2024.

