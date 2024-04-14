



1) Police appeal after violent robbery at Ian Towning’s Chelsea antiques centre

Two thugs armed with hammers targeted Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade and smashed cabinets and attacked three people.

2) Louis Vuitton luggage collection comes to auction

An extraordinary single-owner collection of 37 pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage – including a bespoke trunk made for a large rubber duck – comes to auction this month.

3) Chairs fly to over 70 times estimate as bidders detect original quality

Despite suffering from woodworm, damages and repairs, a pair of chairs brought dramatic competition in Berkshire.

4) Sleeping clair-de-lune bottle vase from Ohio yeast magnate rises to six-figure sum

The stand-out performance in the latest series of Asian art sales was a Qing monochrome clair-de-lune bottle vase.

5) Famous Titian comes to auction at Christie’s this summer

The ‘Longleat’ Titian is coming to auction at Christie’s with a £15m-25m price tag.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 4-10, 2024.