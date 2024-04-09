Roland Arkell





The luxurious array of travel accessories, all covered in the iconic LV monogram canvas, form part of Sworders' April 30 Design sale.

The duck trunk, measuring 34 x 24 x 27cm, is the only one in existence - the design and manufacture a collaboration between its owner (a British gentleman who chooses to remain anonymous) and the senior design team at Louis Vuitton in Paris. It was made to house ‘Canard Willy’, a favourite 26cm yellow rubber duck, to ensure it travelled in the style to which it had become accustomed. Wearing his sou'wester hat, Willy was a frequent flyer on Concorde between London and New York and has visited an estimate 35 countries.

The trunk, ‘Canard Willy’ and a miniature version gifted to the owner by Louis Vuitton following its production, will be travelling to a new home with bids invited between £18,000-22,000.

In the world of haute couture, few patterns or motifs can rival the instant recognition of the Louis Vuitton monogramed canvas. The design originated in 1896 under George Vuitton. He hoped a copyrighted design that paid tribute to his late father would put a stop to plagiarism of the firm’s state-of-the-art luggage. The canvas soon became a frequent sight on the glamorous ocean liners on which the social elite travelled the world.

The collection of modern LV luggage and paraphernalia offered at Sworders dates primarily from the 1980s and has been professionally cared for by Louis Vuitton in Paris when not in use.

In addition to classic Alzer and Super President cases in a multitude of sizes (estimated at prices from £700-1800 each) are a series of bespoke items.

A travelling bar is particularly smart: the vendor used it frequently on transatlantic flights when craving a gin and tonic. The case opens to reveal a full complement of silver components custom-made by Christofle, Paris. Four beakers, an ice bucket, ice cube tongs, decanter and a garnish pot all carry the unique stamping 'Christofle Pour Louis Vuitton'. Like many of the pieces in the sale it comes with its luggage tag and dust bag. Sworders expect this exclusive one-off will command £18,000-22,000.

Also made-to-order is a canvas valise à chaussures 'Géminé' shoe trunk, with compartments for 12 pairs of shoes (estimate £7000-10,000) and a trunk for wristwatches (estimate £12,000-15,000). Inside the latter are three mechanised watch displays, two pull-out trays with cushions and compartments, and a hidden compartment containing a leather pouch for watch tools.