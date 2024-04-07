Most Read.jpg

1) Scottish country house giltwood side tables spark international bidding battle

A pair of 18th century giltwood side tables from a Scottish country house made a six-figure sum at Lyon & Turnbull.

Giltwood tables

A pair of giltwood tables with brecce pernice marble tops c.1770 sold for £220,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

2) Ian Towning attacked in violent robbery at Chelsea antiques centre

Two thugs armed with hammers targeted Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade, smashing cabinets and attacking three people.

Ian Towning

Dealer Ian Towning following the violent attack in Chelsea. Image: @ian.towning

3) More Withers magic as Dutch Golden Age relic blossoms

The gift of the private collection of the late George Withers keeps on giving.

img_8-1.jpg

Mid-17th century mother-of-pearl inlaid flower picture in the manner of Dirck van Rijswijck, £17,500 at Dore & Rees.

4) Valuable silver and jewellery lost after smash-and-grab in Cheshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft at Congleton antiques centre.

Cabinet

Items from one of the cabinets broken into during the theft. 

5) A round up of movers and shakers across the art and antiques sector

New joiners at Lyon & Turnbull and Chiswick Auctions and an expanding trainee scheme at Woolley & Wallis feature in our latest round-up of appointments and moves.

New hires

New and familiar faces feature in our latest moves and appointments.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 28-April 3, 2024.

