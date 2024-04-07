



1) Scottish country house giltwood side tables spark international bidding battle

A pair of 18th century giltwood side tables from a Scottish country house made a six-figure sum at Lyon & Turnbull.

2) Ian Towning attacked in violent robbery at Chelsea antiques centre

Two thugs armed with hammers targeted Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade, smashing cabinets and attacking three people.

3) More Withers magic as Dutch Golden Age relic blossoms

The gift of the private collection of the late George Withers keeps on giving.

4) Valuable silver and jewellery lost after smash-and-grab in Cheshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft at Congleton antiques centre.

5) A round up of movers and shakers across the art and antiques sector

New joiners at Lyon & Turnbull and Chiswick Auctions and an expanding trainee scheme at Woolley & Wallis feature in our latest round-up of appointments and moves.

