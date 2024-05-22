Frances Allitt





LAPADA has announced some of the highlights of its online summer exhibition celebrating its 50th anniversary. The show, 50 Years of Excellence, comprises more than 100 works of art on offer from its members and runs from June 4-July 23.

A 17th century silver pomander thought to be from England c.1600-20 is set to be one of the highlights. Offered by Waxantiques for £9750 it would have been filled with spices and scented oils and worn around the neck or suspended from a belt to protect the wearer from sickness. The exterior is hand engraved with royal portraits based on engravings by Sion de Passe.

Also on offer is a vintage 18ct tricolour gold Serpenti Tubogas Bulgari bracelet from the 1990s, offered Hancocks for £29,500.

Freya Simms, chief executive of LAPADA, says that the show is “a remarkable testament to the knowledge and expertise of our members” and offers a glimpse at the breadth of its members’ offerings.

Participating members include Adrian Alan, David Simon Contemporary and Tanya Baxter Contemporary.

LAPADA was formed in 1974 by a group of dealers in response to the challenges faced by the trade following the imposition of VAT. As well as offering an online sales platforms for its members, it also holds an annual fair in London’s Berkeley Square, connects its members with professionals in various areas and lobbies the government on issues facing the art and antiques sector.