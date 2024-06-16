



1) Jobs to be cut across the big London auction firms

Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Bonhams are all undertaking rounds of redundancies.

2) Star Wars figure becomes most expensive vintage toy

A missile-firing 1979 Star Wars Boba Fett action figure was launched into the record books after selling for $525,000 (£411,000) at Heritage Auctions in the US.

3) De Pinna cup to finally appear for sale after scientific testing

At the third time of asking, an enigmatic Elizabethan style silver and porcelain goblet will finally be offered at auction this month.

4) Sale of Maradona Ballon d’Or halted over ownership dispute

The auction of Diego Maradona’s 1986 Ballon d’Or trophy has been suspended following a dispute over its ownership.

5) Portrait of doomed naval commander makes second highest auction price for Oswald Birley

Just three crew members survived out of 1418 after HMS Hood was sunk on May 24, 1941, after a ferocious and brief exchange of gunfire with German battleship Bismarck.

