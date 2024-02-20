Laura Chesters





Stable Events' and LAPADA's new venture is now planned for 2025 and its location is under review.

Organised by Stable Events in association with LAPADA, the event was planned to run from April 5-7 at NEC this year. However, in January the organisers announced it was postponing until this autumn.

The team has now rescheduled for next spring.

James Gower, Stable Events managing director, said the location of the fair is being reviewed and Stable Events is undertaking an “industry consultation” on the future plans for the event with the NEC among the locations being considered.

Separately, Classic Antique Fairs, which held its inaugural event in July last year at the NEC, announced new dates for this year.

Organised by ceramics dealer and collector John Andrews, working with InLoco Events, the fair plans to return to Birmingham on July 12-14 and again on November 29-December 1. It also plans the event at a new location: at Farnborough International Airport ’s Exhibition & Conference Centre for September 20-22.

An NEC Group spokesperson said: “Due to the postponement of MADA 2024 until spring 2025, the only antiques fairs confirmed for the NEC this year are Classic Antique Fairs on July 12-14 and November 29-December 1.”

Stable Events and LAPADA have other fairs scheduled this year. The LAPADA Pavillion takes place at The Game Fair at Blenheim Palace on July 26-28 and LAPADA’s Berkeley Square Fair is set for October 22-27.