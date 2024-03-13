Frances Allitt





Organisers of Classic Antique Fairs say that all three events planned for this year are about half booked and have urged interested dealers to put their names down to avoid disappointment.

Following the first fair, which took place in December at Birmingham’s NEC, the organisers quickly announced two additional fairs: one at the same venue from July 12-14 and one at Farnborough International Airport ’s Exhibition & Conference Centre for September 20-22. The second edition of the winter fair runs at the NEC from November 29-December 1.

The new dates were released in February. According to an announcement yesterday, the two NEC events are already over half full, with nearly half the stands claimed at Farnborough.

John Andrews, who launched the series, said: “We know word has spread so we would encourage any dealers who are interested to get in touch soon with InLoco Events who handle arrangements for us.”

Among those already signed up to attend are Plaza Jewellery, Dovecote Antiques, Andrew Muir Decorative Arts & Design, Art World, C&R Scattergood, Hickmet Fine Arts, Julian Eade Antiques, Kembery Antique Clocks and Scarab London.





