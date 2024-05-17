Frances Allitt





The LAPADA Berkeley Fair Square in Mayfair, London, returns for its second year in partnership with Stable Events with some fresh faces, later dates and new events.

This year the fair runs from October 22-27, about a month later than usual, which will prevent it clashing with other art and antiques fairs as it did last year. It is set to host about 80 exhibitors including newcomers such as Olga Lagbesi, Patrick Mestdagh, VANT and Gallery V from Schwyz.

Among the returning exhibitors are MacConnal-Mason, The Old Corkscrew, Lennox Cato Antiques and The Parker Gallery.

Marking the trade association’s 50th anniversary, the run up to the fair features a selection of curated events marking the history and continued importance of the organisation.

During the event comes the debut of “LAPADA Fringe”, which is set to celebrate the cultural landmarks of the local area “from The Connaught to Cartier”.

Chief Executive, Freya Simms, says: “We are delighted to announce the return of the LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair this October, coinciding with LAPADA's milestone 50th anniversary. This year's edition promises to be an exceptional showcase of art & antiques, attracting seasoned connoisseurs alongside a new generation of collectors with a growing interest in craftsmanship and heritage.”