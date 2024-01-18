Frances Allitt





Running March 9-14, the event has a history of championing international cultural interest projects. For this edition it has teamed up with the Netherlands Commission for UNESCO and the Venetian Heritage and the Italian Ministry of Culture.

With UNESCO TEFAF has launched the Cultural Heritage Summit, which takes place Monday, March 11, bringing together speakers representatives from various backgrounds such as art, academia and government organisations. Themes explored include challenges facing historic and significant sites from climate change, conflict and tourism.

Presenting the keynote lecture is by Prof Massimo Osanna, Director General of National Museums of Italy. Further topics ‘the unifying power of culture in fostering peace’ from the Netherlands Commission for UNESCO, ‘intangible heritage and the people-centred nature of cultural heritage in crisis response’ from Cultural Emergency Response and a conversation on collaboration hosted by the World Monuments Fund.

With Venetian Heritage the fair presents its loan exhibition Venetian Heritage for the Ca’ d’Oro Museum, promoting the museum’s permanent collection and its restoration and renovation project. The three artworks featured are a double portrait in marble by Tullio Lombardo, a bronze relief by Riccio depicting St Martin’s Charity and a small panel of the crucifixion by Jan van Eyck and his workshop.