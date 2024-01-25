Laura Chesters





Sheffield Auction Gallery

Sheffield Auction Gallery has expanded its salerooms in Windsor Road, Sheffield, adding a further 3000 sq ft.

The firm now has four salerooms across more than 14,000 sq ft. The new space allows the business to bring back its monthly Saturday House Clearance & General sales which it has not held since 2020.

The extra room will also create storage and processing areas allowing the firm to publish its catalogues online much quicker, which it said “will maximise the potential hammer by reaching a wider bidding audience”.

The South Yorkshire auction house had been planning the expansion for four years.

Owner and director Liz Dashper-Johnson, who has been with the firm for 25 years, said: “It’s been a very long road, which has seen many challenges, delays caused by the pandemic and construction restrictions due to our site being alongside the Midland Mainline railway, but thanks to perseverance and much hard work, we are finally finished and eager to launch.”

The firm, which handles 3000 lots a month on a fortnightly rotation of three auctions, employs around 30 staff and consultants.

As part of the expansion the firm has recruited two new staff members. Ewan Morton joins as a general valuer and Madison-Rose McDonald is now part of the silver and jewellery department.

The company traces its roots back to 1840 when it was ELR Auctions. In 2010 it became Sheffield Auction Gallery and moved to its site in Windsor Road. Then in 2014 it acquired another Sheffield auction firm, AE Dowse & Son.

Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers

Nick Hall has joined Henry Adams Fine Art Auctioneers in Chichester, West Sussex, as a director in its fine art team.

He was previously at Bentley's Fine Art Auctioneers in Kent and prior to that at Frank Marshall of Knutsford (which later merged with Wright Manley to form Wright Marshall).

Hall is a regular on BBC TV shows such as Bargain Hunt.

His experience includes roles as an auctioneer and valuer of antiques, fine art, 20th century design and collectables as well as valuations for probate, insurance and family division.

His first auction is today (January 25).

Phillips

Phillips’ chief executive officer Stephen Brooks has left the firm.

Edward Dolman, executive chairman of the auction house, said: “After nearly three years with Phillips, Stephen Brooks has made the decision to step down for personal reasons.

"Stephen has led the company through a remarkable period of growth during his tenure and his contributions have helped to build the infrastructure for Phillips’ continued success. I thank him for his many contributions to the company and wish him all the best.”

Bonhams

Bonhams has expanded its leadership in the Chinese art departments in Asia.

Two appointments have been made in Hong Kong with Sam Shum joining as senior director for Chinese ceramics and works of art department and Jingjing Qiao as head of Chinese paintings. They join Gigi Yu, who is head of the Chinese ceramics and works of art department, and Rex Lin, who is senior specialist of Chinese paintings.

The team works alongside veterans Asaph Hyman, global head of Chinese ceramics and works of art; Dessa Goddard, US head of the Asian art group; and Bruce Maclaren, global head of Chinese paintings and calligraphy.