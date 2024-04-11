Tom Derbyshire





It sold for a hammer price $5m (£3.95m) when it was offered during the April 4-7 Comics & Comic Art auction at Heritage of Dallas, Texas.

The price was $6m (£4.74m) including 20% buyer’s premium. According to (grading service) CGC’s list of the most expensive comic books ever reported sold, a copy of Superman No 1 was bought privately for $5.3m including fees in 2022.

The previous auction record was held by the CGC Near Mint+ 9.6 copy of Amazing Fantasy No 15, featuring the debut of Spider-Man, that sold for a premium-inclusive $3.6m at Heritage in September 2021.

Fine pedigree

Graded CGC Very Fine+ 8.5, the Heritage Action Comics No 1 came from the Kansas City Pedigree (the earliest ‘pedigreed’ collection ever discovered, which turned up in Kansas City in the late 1960s and featured a large group of nearly 250 high grade No 1 issues that ran from 1937 to the the 1940s).

It was “one of the world’s finest copies”, said the auction house. “Only two other unrestored issues featuring Superman’s first flight – or, at least, his first leap over a tall building – have ever graded higher.”

There are just 78 copies of Action Comics No 1 in CGC’s population report, with the grading service estimating there are a scant 100 survivors of the comic book that launched superheroes into popular culture – out of the 200,000 copies printed by DC Comics’ predecessor National Allied Publications.

Action Comics No 1 is hailed as “the most important comic ever published”, said Heritage, and the Superman who first appeared in the spring of 1938 remains “remarkably like the version still filling comic-shop shelves every week or awaiting yet another big-screen turn in writer-director James Gunn’s retelling of the tale” [film due to be released in the UK this July].

Moments after the record was set, a professionally restored copy of Action Comics No 1 bearing the CGC grade of Apparent 8.0 realised $480,000/£379,200 (or a premium-inclusive $576,000) – an all-time high for any restored comic book.