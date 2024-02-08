Laura Chesters





Netflix’s The Crown, first aired in 2016 and concluding last year, was a huge hit among audiences and critics alike. Now fans have put their money into their passion by buying up the props.

The auction began with a live sale on February 7 of around 150 items followed by an online auction of around 300 lots ending on February 8. Both sales will have raised a combined hammer price total of in excess of £1m.

Among the top lots in the live sale was a 1987 Jaguar XJ-SC 3.6-litre cabriolet which was hammered down at £55,000 (£70,250 including buyer’s premium). The green jag portrayed the personal car of the late Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki).

A life-size replica of the gold state coach, featuring in seasons three and six, took £44,000 (or £56,280 including buyer’s premium). It was created by prop specialists The Devil's Horsemen, who built the chassis, and Anarchy, who were responsible for the body.

A reproduction of the Coronation chair, known as St Edward's Chair, which featured in season one sold for a hammer price of £20,000 (£25,600 including buyer’s premium). The gold-painted and simulated oak fibre-glass throne copies the Gothic original.

In the timed sale ending February 8, highlights included a parquetry and gilt metal mounted cylinder bureau in the Louis XVI style. It was used on set by the Queen (played by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton) and first seen in season two.

It was also previously used onstage for the play The Audience (also written by The Crown creator Peter Morgan). It was hammered down at £36,000 (£46,080 including buyer’s premium) against an estimate of £2000-3000.

The gates to the Buckingham Palace exterior set on the backlot at Elstree Studios were pitched at £6000-8000. Purpose built by The Crown’s construction department they were offered with a series of design drawings and were hammered down at £10,000 to a bidder on thesaleroom.com (£12,800 including buyer’s premium).

The hit TV show blended fact and fiction, covering the decades of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Starting just before her ascension to the throne, it concludes in the early 2000s.

The 450 costumes and props were on display at Bonhams New Bond Street to view until February 5.

Proceeds from the live sale will go towards establishing the Left Bank Pictures –The Crown Scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School (NFTS) which has training sites across the UK.