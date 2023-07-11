Laura Chesters





Moore (1927-2017) starred in seven James Bond films following his appearances in hit TV shows The Saint (1962-69) and The Persuaders (1971).

The 180-lot sale of his personal collection is being offered by his family.

It will include 007 memorabilia, collectables and personal ephemera with highlights including Sir Roger Moore’s James Bond mohair double-breasted dinner suit worn for the Eiffel Tower scene in A View to a Kill and Moore’s Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque commemorating the placement of his star on October 11, 2007.

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams global director of valuations and private collections, said: “Sir Roger Moore was a true icon of the silver screen, best known for bringing his natural charm and panache to the role of 007. Bonhams is honoured to be offering his personal collection for sale and giving this unique opportunity for Bond fans to get a little closer to the man himself.”

The Sir Roger Moore: The Collection auction, in the 50th anniversary year of his first appearance as 007, takes place at Bonhams Bond Street on October 4.

Also among the lots are: