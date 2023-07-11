Sir Roger Moore

A large black and white portrait photograph of Sir Roger Moore estimated at £1000-1500.

Moore (1927-2017) starred in seven James Bond films following his appearances in hit TV shows The Saint (1962-69) and The Persuaders (1971). 

The 180-lot sale of his personal collection is being offered by his family.

Hollywood plaque

Moore’s Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque commemorating the placement of his star on October 11, 2007. It is estimated at £10,000-15,000.

It will include 007 memorabilia, collectables and personal ephemera with highlights including Sir Roger Moore’s James Bond mohair double-breasted dinner suit worn for the Eiffel Tower scene in A View to a Kill and Moore’s Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque commemorating the placement of his star on October 11, 2007.

Dinner jacket

James Bond’s mohair double-breasted dinner suit, by Douglas Hayward, worn for the Eiffel Tower scene in A View to a Kill estimated at £20,000-30,000 at Bonhams

 

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams global director of valuations and private collections, said: “Sir Roger Moore was a true icon of the silver screen, best known for bringing his natural charm and panache to the role of 007. Bonhams is honoured to be offering his personal collection for sale and giving this unique opportunity for Bond fans to get a little closer to the man himself.”

A View To A Kill

A View To A Kill poster from 1985 estimated at £500-700.

 

The Sir Roger Moore: The Collection auction, in the 50th anniversary year of his first appearance as 007, takes place at Bonhams Bond Street on October 4.

Also among the lots are:

The Spy Who Loved Me poster

The Spy Who Loved Me 1977 poster estimated at £500-700.

Moonraker poster

Moonraker 1979 film poster estimated at £800-1200.

Pair of skis

A pair of Moore's Lamborghini skis estimated at £500-1000.

Ski suit

A white ski suit worn by Moore in A View to a Kill, estimated at £15,000-25,000.

