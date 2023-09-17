



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Freddie Mercury collection: Major sums for lyrics and piano at Sotheby’s auction

The handwritten lyrics for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and the piano which Freddie Mercury used to compose it were among the major highlights at Sotheby's auction of the singer’s collection in London.

2) Fake or Fortune? returns with Elisabeth Frink mystery

The BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' TV show returns this month for its 11th series.

3) Police appeal after antiques stolen from retired Merseyside dealer

Valuable antiques and jewellery were stolen from a former dealer’s home in Rainford, St Helens and the police are appealing for help.

4) Rare Dunhill ‘Aviary’ lighter stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Dunhill lighter with a rare intaglio of a woodpecker that sold at Chiswick Auctions.

5) Battle for lowly-estimated Empire period Sèvres plates

A group of nine Empire period Sèvres porcelain plates were the object of keen interest when they came up for sale at Lockdales in Ipswich.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period September 7-13, 2023.