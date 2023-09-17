Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Freddie Mercury collection: Major sums for lyrics and piano at Sotheby’s auction

The handwritten lyrics for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and the piano which Freddie Mercury used to compose it were among the major highlights at Sotheby's auction of the singer’s collection in London.

Freddie Mercury's Yamaha piano

Freddie Mercury's baby grand piano shown at Sotheby’s exhibition.

2) Fake or Fortune? returns with Elisabeth Frink mystery

The BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' TV show returns this month for its 11th series.

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce

Fake or Fortune? presenters Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce with the possible Elisabeth Frink sculpture. Image: BBC Studios/Anna Gordon.

3) Police appeal after antiques stolen from retired Merseyside dealer

Valuable antiques and jewellery were stolen from a former dealer’s home in Rainford, St Helens and the police are appealing for help.

Needle case

Among the stolen items was this Perry & Co dip pen nib case in the shape of a gladstone bag.

4) Rare Dunhill ‘Aviary’ lighter stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Dunhill lighter with a rare intaglio of a woodpecker that sold at Chiswick Auctions.

Dunhill 'Aviary' lighter

Dunhill osprey and woodpecker 'Aviary' lighter, £6500 at Chiswick Auctions.

5) Battle for lowly-estimated Empire period Sèvres plates

A group of nine Empire period Sèvres porcelain plates were the object of keen interest when they came up for sale at Lockdales in Ipswich.

Sèvres plates

Plates from a Sèvres service, c.1806-08, £18,000 at Lockdales.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period September 7-13, 2023.

Tags: