Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The first programme in the new series is scheduled for September 26 and looks into a possible Dame Elisabeth Frink sculpture that had been found by its current owner at a car boot sale.

The show features art dealer Philip Mould and broadcaster Fiona Bruce who investigate whether artworks submitted by members of the public are actually genuine.

Once a project is accepted the pair track down the provenance of works of art with the aim of proving their authenticity, helped by evidence from family collections, museums, archives and laboratories.

For episode one, the duo head to the Essex countryside on the trail of Dame Elizabeth Frink (1930-93). Owner Amanda Kirke discovered an intriguing sculpture at her local car boot sale and her initial search on the internet brought up a similar looking figure produced by Frink in an edition of 10 in 1956.

Using scientific analysis and laser scanning technology, together with the expert opinion of a friend and fellow sculptor of Frink’s, the show seeks to uncover evidence to convince the authentication committee that this figure is genuine.

Mould adds: “There is a lot at stake; if this is a genuine Frink it could be worth up to £60,000. But if it’s not, then it’s scrap metal value is a mere £10! The stakes have never been so high.”