1) On the hunt for a record-breaking Dunhill Aquarium lighter

Chiswick Auctions has nudged forward its own record for an Alfred Dunhill Aquarium table lighter.

2) Caravaggio rediscovered in a small Madrid auction house to go on display in The Prado

An artwork attributed to a pupil of José de Ribera and offered with an estimate of just €1500 (£1300) has been attributed to the great Caravaggio.

3) Shahmoon family Giambologna bronzes sell at over 400 times estimate

Casts of two well-known Mannerist bronzes raced away at an online sale conducted by a New York auction house last month.

4) Getty Museum buys 17 drawings from private collection

The J Paul Getty Museum has acquired 17 drawings dating from the 16th to early 20th centuries from a private collection.

5) Original cover artwork for Harry Potter comes to auction with record estimate

The original cover watercolour for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by Thomas Taylor is coming to auction with the highest pre-sale estimate ever placed on an item of any Harry Potter-related work, according to Sotheby’s.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 2-8, 2024.