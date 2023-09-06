Laura Chesters





The burglary took place while the victim was away in August. The stolen items include a Rolex watch, 28 rare Victorian Avery needle cases (see below), a 500-dollar bill of General Lee, around 20 antique skirt lifters, two stamp boxes, a silver pocket watch and chain and a 9ct gold ring.

The retired antiques dealer believes his house was targeted by the thieves.

Also stolen was a 1ct loose diamond, c.1890 watch fob, a gold locket and a glass jar containing approximately £80 worth of pennies and three antique pens.



Police said a forced entry had been made via the back door and forensic examinations have been carried out. The police added that “CCTV opportunities are being explored in the area and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing”.

Det Insp Richie Shillito said: "This collection of antiques is not only worth a lot of money, but has huge sentimental value to the victim. It includes rare and distinctive items that would be almost impossible to replace, and items passed down by family members.

“I would like to ask any members of the public to look out just in case they are, or have been, offered any of these antiques for sale on the street, in pawnbrokers or have seen them for sale on the internet."

Anyone with information should contact the Merseyside Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 230000818297 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.