1) Trade unaware as new furniture fire safety rules are mooted

UK government proposals to alter regulations for post-1950 upholstered furniture have caught the art and antiques trade unaware.

2) New joiners and relocations – a round up of Movers and Shakers

The latest jobs news including Titanic-specialist Henry Aldridge and Son hiring Flog It! presenter Paul Martin as head of valuations.

3) Louvre buys medieval panel discovered in a French kitchen

A medieval panel discovered above a stove in a kitchen in France has been bought by The Louvre Museum.

4) ‘Circle of JMW Turner’ watercolour stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a watercolour of steamboats on the Rhine that made over 60 times estimate in Derby.

5) Pewter pleases for a second time

A Suffolk sale included a further group of lots from the collection of Tony Chapman (1943-2022), a former president of The Pewter Society.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period November 9-15, 2023.