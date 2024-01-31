Laura Chesters





Parishioners reported the thefts of the three figures and are appealing for their return. The thefts occurred from St Luke’s church in Irlams o' th' Height, a suburb of Salford, Greater Manchester.

The three statues were a c.1925 Jesus on crucifix, a c.1930s kneeling figure of St Bernadette (could be mis-identified as the Virgin Mary) and a c.1930s kneeling angel.

The theft took place between Sunday, January 21 8.30pm and 6am Monday, January 22.

Paul Ashton, parish communications officer at the church, said: “The parishioners are shocked that such a theft should happen to us. The statue of Jesus on the crucifix was originally in our old church and means so much to us. It is not just our parishioners but also our neighbours who find it unbelievable that we should be targeted in this way.

“This is definitely a planned and professional theft as they came with a portable electric saw. You can see how clean most of the cut is on the photograph.

"We would ask anyone who is offered these statues to get in touch with us and we are grateful for any information that will help get these three statues returned to us.”

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number CRI/06FF/0002913/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the online form at: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

