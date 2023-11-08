Laura Chesters





The rare painting La Mérision du Christ, The Derision of Christ (or The mocking of Christ) by Italian artist Cenni di Pepo (known as Cimabue) (c.1240-1302) was spotted by a French auctioneer in a kitchen hanging above a hotplate and identified as by the Florentine early Renaissance master Cimabue.

It was sold in October 2019 for €19.5m plus premium at auction house Actéon in France. Surpassing an €4m-6m estimate, the panel took €24.18m (£20.9m) when including buyer’s premium.

The price set a record for a medieval panel and was the eighth most expensive Old Master ever sold and the first work attributed to the artist to be auctioned.

It was sold to London dealership Moretti who was reportedly bidding on behalf of the US-based Chilean collectors Alvaro Saieh and Ana Guzmán who together formed the Alana Collection of Italian Renaissance paintings.

Export block

At the auction the French cultural ministry had a representative with a budget of around €15m to ‘pre-empt’ the work (a practice which gives a museum or institution the right to purchase items at the price established by the bidding).

However in the end the work was blocked from export in 2020 when an export licence was applied for.

The Louvre Museum this month announced its acquisition.

In a statement it said the panel “joins the collections of the Department of Paintings, of which it becomes the oldest work and an essential milestone for understanding the development of Western painting”.

Laurence des Cars, president and director of the museum, said: “Cimabue's La Mérision du Christ constitutes a crucial milestone in the history of art, marking the fascinating transition from icon to painting. It will soon be presented alongside the Maestà, another masterpiece by Cimabue belonging to the Louvre collections and whose restoration is currently continuing. Thus brought together, the two paintings will be the subject of an exhibition-event in spring 2025.”

National Treasure

Alongside this acquisition the Louvre also announced it had acquired a drawing by Victor Hugo, Marine Terrace, which had also been declared a national treasure.

These two acquisitions were made possible thanks to the support of patrons, including the Society of Friends of the Louvre, chaired by Louis-Antoine Prat, (via a bequest of Guy Maherault) as well as Harry and Linda Fath.